After making efforts to keep the annual Fish House Parade going in the time of the COVID-19 – and moving the event to a viewing versus a parade – the event has now been canceled.
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson made the announcement Monday, citing the spike in cases in the state and county.
“All of last week, concerns mounted,” Erickson said in a telephone interview Monday. A planned vote to make it official was Tuesday morning. “It’s to the critical point. If we can reduce (spread) more, I think we have a responsibility to do that.
“I hope people still use that day to shop locally,” she added.
While the Fish House Raffle and Virtual Fish House 5K are still on the calendar, the Sip and Stroll event has also been canceled.
Participants can sign up for the 5K at aitkin.com, and contact the Aitkin High School volleyball team or the chamber office for raffle tickets.
