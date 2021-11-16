The 2021 Fish House Parade raffle tickets are available from any Aitkin volleyball player; Edward Jones-Mark Baloun; Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Aitkin; or the Aitkin Chamber office (Butler building).
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Aitkin volleyball program and the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets cost $5 each, people need not be present to win. Winners will be drawn after the parade Nov. 26 at the judges’ stand and contacted immediately.
Prizes include: Wildcraft meat bundle, Paulbeck’s County Market; Aitkin bucks donated by ASAP Towing, Eyecare Center, Riverwood, Timber Lakes, Tidholm Productions, Triton Wealth; gift cards from area business and more.
