There is an ongoing food giveaway in Crosby on Tuesdays through April in the parking lot at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 600 Fourth St. SW, Crosby, near the high school.
Next week a double truckload is coming in, there will be over 2,000 boxes of food to give away. Included in past boxes: potatoes, onions, apples, milk, cheese, yogurt and a meat.
Everyone is eligible, there is a limit of one box of food.
Volunteers are needed each week to assist with the food box giveaway beginning at 10 a.m.
To volunteer, contact Mabel Semler at 218-546-6523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.