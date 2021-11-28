The Aitkin Women of Today and the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, in cooperation with the Rialto Theatre, are planning a free showing of the movie “Megamind” on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
The movie is free for anyone with free popcorn and pop for kids 12 and under. Prior to the movie, there is a holiday bake sale, also at the Rialto, starting at 9 a.m. until sold out. Santa will be there from 10-11 a.m. to visit with the children prior to the movie.
Christmas hand-print potholders will be available for sale with proceeds to benefit Operation Christmas. Children will be eligible for door prizes and will receive a small holiday gift upon leaving the movie.
