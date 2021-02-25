Everyone is invited to play free virtual bingo via Zoom video conference Friday, Feb. 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Registration is required to receive bingo cards and the Zoom link. Register by calling 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org and the Zoom link to the event will be emailed after registration.
• Paper bingo cards are available through non-contact pick up or via mail upon registration.
• Pick up bingo cards at ElderCircle office, or register on or before the Monday prior to bingo and cards will be sent in the mail.
• Each game plays one card at a time.
• Regular bingo only for each game (vertical, horizontal, diagonal).
• Winner’s names will go into a weekly drawing for local gift cards and other prizes.
The event is hosted by Elder Circle and Reif Arts Council. The sponsor for February is Dairy Queen.
Not familiar with using Zoom? “Class Zero: How to Use Zoom for Older Adults.”
Zoom basics will be featured in 60-minute sessions. One-on one assistance will be available over the phone as well. Register at least 24 hours in advance by calling 218-999-9233 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org.
For more information, go to www.eldercircle.org.
