Motorcycles, trucks and passenger vehicles will be participating in the 2022 Toolin’ Tour on Sunday, May 22, starting at the Butler Building on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin.
Tami Jacobs, Habitat for Humanity president and board member, works for Growth Innovations in Aitkin. She and Cara Shaver, also a Habitat board member, who is employed by Bremer Bank, are coordinating the event this year.
“The Toolin’ Tour ride is an annual event Habitat counts on to raise funds for the next house build. The 2023 build will be in McGregor,” Jacobs said last week.
The event raises money through registration fees, which are set at $30 per car, truck or motorcycle and driver. For cars or trucks, an additional $20 fee pays for passengers.
The registration fee includes a meal at the Aitkin American Legion post, which is the final stop for the event.
THE ROUTE
Tim Catlin and Phil Tange, both of Aitkin, are the route masters for this year’s event.
Registration is at the Butler Building, starting at 10:30 a.m. Vehicles will depart the Butler at 11:30 a.m. Pre-register by calling 218-927-5656.
The first stop is at noon, at the Rustic Trail Tavern in Palisade.
The second stop is Mark’s Bar on Hwy. 210 in McGregor.
The third stop is at the Pine Inn in Glen and the final stop is at the Legion in Aitkin.
Besides registering at the start of the event in Aitkin, people can register at any of the stops along the route to join the ride. Each stop will include door prizes and raffles.
At the final stop in Aitkin, there will be a BBQ picnic-style dinner and a silent auction.
If non-riders/drivers want to join in at the Legion, they can participate in the silent auction for a donation of $8 between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
The bar will be open for service at the Legion.
“It takes a village to complete a Habitat for Humanity house build,” Shaver said. “Staff, volunteers and families who are able to buy affordable homes through the program are always grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the past.”
Habitat for Humanity in Aitkin County is looking for a family to participate in the program for 2023. The building will cost around $180,000 and Habitat partners with a family who will help with construction in addition to making affordable payments to make the house their own. Contact Cara Shaver with questions, to volunteer or to make a donation at CaraShaver@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.