Friday evening entertainment at The Beanery in Aitkin has taken off as three more dates have scheduled musicians, June 24 and July 1 and 8.
June 24 features Chris Koza,composer/performer. Koza has toured the U.S. extensively, sharing the stage with Brandi Carlile, Andrew Bird, The Jayhawks, Stephen Kellogg and Tift Merritt, among others. His music has been featured on television for ABC, MTV and CBS as well as numerous regional and national campaigns.
Koza embraces classic Americana with a contemporary feel and uses a wide range of textures in creating music rooted in folk, pop and storytelling. Subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies and pop-music sensibilities interweave with acoustic and electric guitars, earthy pianos, and familiar rhythms.
Since 2005, Koza has self-released 16 albums eponymously, with his band Rogue Valley and under the moniker Nobody Kid.
July 1 will feature Good Morning Bedlam. Good Morning Bedlam has become a staying force in the folk genre with a 200-plus show tour in 2019 before the COVID-19 shutdown, claiming the first-place title at the John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Competition and being finalists at the NWSS Band Competition.
GMB has played at festivals alongside artists such as Shakey Graves, Sam Bush, Jason Isabell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled By Turtles and others.
July 8 features Skarlett Woods, an emerging indie artist. Woods has won or been nominated for countless folk awards in the nation. She has been described as the child of Joni Mitchell and KD Lang.
Woods has opened for such acts as Stephen Stills, Judy Collins and Blues Traveler.
Woods fills her shows with stories of falling in love, being employed in the crab boat industry, a 6,000-mile bike ride and performing all over Oregon and California, collecting tales from the West.
Finding it irrational to limit the reach of other influences in her life, Woods embraces open and radically honest relationships. She considers these deep human connections to be her greatest source of personal growth and musical inspiration. These stories, of course, play out in some of her best songs, including “The Colors You Make”, winning best folk song for the 2017 American Songwriter Awards and “A Time for Truth”, which won best song in several regional competitions of the West Coast Songwriters in Spring 2018.
Ticket information is available on The Beanery Facebook page, Block North lobby and in person at The Beanery Market & Deli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.