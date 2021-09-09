McGregor’s Don Sather was many things in his community.
He worked at the family store his whole life. He was an active member at Grace Lutheran Church – and the Lions Club. He was a hunter, a bowler and a softball player.
In 2005, things changed forever for Sather as he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Sather battled the disease until his death in March 2009, but his friends wanted to make his life “more normal,” according to Tony Rinta.
The result was the “Friends of Don Sather” group and the annual fundraising event, set this year for Sept. 11 at Bann’s Bar and Restaurant. Activities are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
This year, there will be a silent auction, gambling games, volleyball and a meal, plus door prizes. The organization donates all proceeds to the Minnesota ALS Association and also awards scholarships to students at McGregor High School.
Rinta said that Sather remained as optimistic as possible with the diagnosis of ALS. The disease is a progressive breakdown of the nervous system in the body and there is no cure.
The “Friends of Don Sather” group, Rinta said, is dedicated to try to stop the disease.
“Don was around for the first year, and I think the second year as well,” said Rinta. “He was all smiles. He was happy to see that people were willing to help battle ALS.
“He just didn’t want other people to have to go through that,” Rinta added.
So far, the organization has donated more than $65,000. This year marks the 14th annual event, with last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 and one other canceled over time.
