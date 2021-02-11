The Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will host a Sweetheart Saturday event Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Butler Building in Aitkin from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The group will provide complimentary refreshments, the Mirror Me Photo Booth from Tami Lu’s Stage One DJ and a romantic music singalong by Joel Fremling.
The Mirror Me Photo Booth is a large, storybook mirror that takes photos of three different poses. Fremling, meanwhile, is a talented local musician who plays the keyboard and sings.
He is currently a sophomore at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul where he is majoring in ministry and minoring in songwriting. Request your favorite love song from Joel’s repertoire for Joel to sing or choose a singalong song.
The Aitkin Farmers Market will be open providing a wide selection of gifts for purchase for Valentine’s Day.
Founded 42 years ago, Aitkin County Friends of the Arts excels at exposing its members and community to a wide variety of opportunities to enjoy the arts.
If you would like to donate or become a member of Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, please contact board chair Ruth Egstad at 218-670-0425 or board treasurer Bryan Johnson at 218-232-1561.
