Director Katie Nelson and Nicole Hawkinson

Nicole Hawkinson (left) with Riverwood Foundation Director Katie Nelson at 2019 Derby-themed Gala

 Riverwood Foundation

Riverwood Healthcare Center will host its annual gala on Saturday, May 6, for the first time since 2019. 

This festive event with a “derby” theme has changed from evening to afternoon with a start time of 2 p.m. at the Ripple Center in Aitkin.

