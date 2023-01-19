The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Charities is offering $1,000 scholarships to 10 high school seniors graduating from Crosby-Ironton High School and Aitkin High School. The scholarships are for a four-year college or a two-year technical or trade school.

Scholarship applications will be available at the counselor’s office at each school. A Garrison Bay Lake Area Lakes Charities Scholarship recipient will be determined by the applicant’s involvement in school and community activities; his/her determination to succeed in one’s chosen field; and need for financial assistance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.