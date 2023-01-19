The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Charities is offering $1,000 scholarships to 10 high school seniors graduating from Crosby-Ironton High School and Aitkin High School. The scholarships are for a four-year college or a two-year technical or trade school.
Scholarship applications will be available at the counselor’s office at each school. A Garrison Bay Lake Area Lakes Charities Scholarship recipient will be determined by the applicant’s involvement in school and community activities; his/her determination to succeed in one’s chosen field; and need for financial assistance.
• Along with the enclosed application, the applicant must submit his/her academic record (transcript of high school grades).
• Two sealed letters of recommendation from instructors or high school counselors of the applicant’s choice.
• A 200-word essay outlining personal goals and ambitions.
The scholarship winners will be announced at the recipient’s high school awards night in May.
Instructions to receive the funds will be printed on the scholarship. In all cases the request for the funds must be made within one year of the award night.
Submit completed applications and supporting material to: Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Charities Scholarships P.O. Box 556 Deerwood, MN 56444. All required data must be postmarked no later than Friday, March 10.
