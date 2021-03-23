Garrison/Bay Lake Area O’Lions celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The Garrison /Bay Lake Area Lions celebrated their 10th year of shamrock donations to help the local food shelf during “Food Shelf Month.” The shamrocks are sold at the local Family Foods, Speed Way, Dorothy’s Rainbow, and now welcoming Timber Building Supply. Lion teams, dressed up for the St. Patrick’s celebrations, attended meat raffles at the Garrison VFW, and visited local establishments. The grand prize for the top individual sales is a chicken dinner for two, at and donated by, the Garrison VFW.
