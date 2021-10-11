The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions and local crafters invite the public to show support for Childhood Cancer Awareness on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Deerwood Auditorium for the Lions Minnesota Wild Rice Hot Dish Cook Off, Craft, Bake and Fudge Sale.
Members from area Lions clubs will submit their best recipe and a pan of Minnesota wild rice hotdish for cook off. Judging will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the winner will receive a $25 gift certificate. The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions will serve lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (while supplies last).
Included in the free will donation lunch is wild rice hotdish, roll, water or coffee. The craft, bake and fudge sale begins at 9 a.m. offering homemade baked goods, a variety of craft vendors with handmade items, quilts, fleece throws and blankets, holiday gift items, stocking stuffers, decorations, ornaments and more. Walnut Grove Mercantile Fudge will be on sale to take home and orders will be taken for delivery before Christmas.
Bring the kids and a camera to visit with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Get early photos with Santa for your holiday cards.
Each day, 46 children are diagnosed with cancer and seven will die. Cancer remains the No. 1 disease killer of children; more than genetic anomalies, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, asthma and AIDS combined.
Proceeds from this event support the Lions Clubs International Childhood Cancer Program.
Donations of old/used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be recycled will be accepted at this event.
For more information about the cook off or vendor participation contact: Cathe Picek at cathe.picek@gmail.com or call 218-330-7804.
