It’s almost time for Garrison Play Days hosted by the Garrison Commercial Club on the west shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

The 26th annual event will take place July 22-24 with numerous activities for adults and children alike. There will be a parade, food and craft vendors and more.

See “Garrison Play Days Festival” on Facebook for updates.

