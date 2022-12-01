Garrison Santa Run

Last year, Garrison Fire and Rescue escorted Santa via fire truck around the northern Mille Lacs community, greeting 73 kids at 27 addresses.

 Messenger file photo

Garrison Fire and Rescue with help from Halligan (Halli for short) the elf will host a Santa Run event. Halli has been working on the route for the event taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Requirements for Santa to be escorted to visit your home are: you need to live within 15 minutes of the fire station located at 27174 Central St., Garrison.

