The Garrison Commercial Club has announced the fourth annual Garrison Winter Festival will be held March 5.

Events and activities start at 10 a.m. and include softball on ice, vintage snowmobile race, Kids Pro Ice Racing with food and beverages available all on Garrison Bay in front of Garrison Sports.

There will also be Golf on Ice at the JJ’s Bird’s Nest and a meat raffle at The Harbor at 6 p.m.

