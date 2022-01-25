The 2022 Garrison Winter Festival will be held in March.

Activities include the Kids Pro Ice Racing (snowmobile race circuit) on March 5.

Attendees can watch professional snowmobile oval racers between the ages of 4 -16 compete.

SOFTBALL ON ICE

On March 5-6, the annual co-ed softball tournament, Softball On Ice will be held on Mille Lacs Lake in Garrison.

There is an entry fee per team, payouts will be based on the number of teams registered. The tournament will be double elimination. See more rules on the Softball On Ice - Garrison, MN Facebook page.

For more information or to register a team, call Carl Larson (The Green Lantern Bar & Grill) at 218-764-2323.

