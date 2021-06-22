Lots of planning and work is being done to get ready for the 130th annual Aitkin County Fair Wednesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 10.
With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations and 4-H and open class exhibition judging, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone.
CREATIVE ACTIVITIES
The Creative Activities Department has added new divisions and classes for individuals to show off their many talents.
They also have early registration and an added Monday evening entry from 4:30-7 p.m. for those individuals who cannot make the Tuesday entry or those who would like to pick up their tags and save time on Tuesday.
Open class entry time for Tuesday is 8 a.m.-5 pm. Exhibitor books are available at various locations and also online at aitkincountyfair.com for a complete listing.
The Creative Activities Building has a full schedule of demonstrations and judgings open to the public featuring quilts, beer and wine, yeast and quick breads and pickles along with the area musical talents of Mike and Jan Cherry and Christian McShane to entertain you while you browse in the evening.
Again this year will be a fashion show for Saturday afternoon. A new feature for this year is “Artists in Residence” with painters Karen Newton, Adele McDonnell and Liz Nix and wood carving by Alan Jensen.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Watters Pavillion will be the free stage for a full line of musical entertainment each day.
Local talent Vern Bishop and Friends will be performing Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. for opening night and the Rince Na Chroi (Irish dancers) will perform at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with the Woodpicks at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Friday afternoon, Vocal Perspective will be on stage from 2-5 p.m. and Acoustic Smoke will perform from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday with the classic tractor parade circling the grounds at 1 p.m.
Back again by popular demand will be the bus races with Hornet and Pure Stock Car Races in the grandstand on Friday night with hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and races starting at 7 p.m. and the baja races starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up the fair.
Crescent City Amusements Midway will be open daily until 10 p.m. and on Saturday noon to close.
Advance sale tickets are available for purchase at local banks, Paulbeck’s County Market and the Aitkin County Auditor’s office. Single-day session bands are available for $20 in advance or $25 on-site.
Mega bands are good for all four days of carnival rides, excluding the Rock-it and can be purchased for $50 advance or $60 onsite.
Also available again this year are the extreme mega bands which include unlimited rides on the Rock-it and other carnival rides at a cost of $70 advance or $80 onsite.
New this year is an advance special of 50% off sheets of 10 tickets. These are advance sale only and most rides take multiple tickets.
EXHIBITS
The fair also offers a platform for people of all ages to show off their talents.
Exhibits include 4-H and open class along with all types of livestock. There will be various livestock shows each day with the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Show rounding off the final day Saturday for youth 5-21 years of age from all over Minnesota competing for the Best of Show.
Horses are back on the grounds throughout the entire fair with shows or exhibitions each day, starting with the 4-H Show Wednesday.
Thursday will be the open class game show starting at noon and Friday will be the slower-paced pleasure show starting at 10 a.m.
Exhibitor books can be found at local business and online at aitkincountyfair.com for complete entry information or go to Facebook for updated events.
