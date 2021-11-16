Give to the Max Day 2021 is quickly approaching on Nov. 18.
Minnesotans fuel the success of the state’s largest giving campaign – last year’s $30.4 million donated is more than double the amount raised during the inaugural campaign in 2009. Since early giving began this year on Nov. 1, thousands of donors have given to more than 2,300 organizations.
Give to the Max Day empowers Minnesotans to take action to make a difference. Donors can give to organizations that align with their values such as education, environment, arts, or organizations providing support for BIPOC communities or working on pandemic relief. Donors can visit givemn.org to use the search tool to find and donate to organizations important to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.