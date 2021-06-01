The Glen Farmers Market is kicking off its fourth season on Friday, June 11.
The market, located about 15 miles southeast of Aitkin on the property of Glen Meats at the corner of Hwy. 47 and Co. Rd. 12, is open every Friday from 2-7 p.m. through the season.
Market vendors offer a variety of local produce, baked goods, craft items and more.
For more information or to be a vendor, contact Adrienne Hurd at 218-927-4553 or email hurdfamilyfarm@gmail.com.
