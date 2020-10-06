The Glen Store and Nelson Excavating will host their ninth annual Halloween party Friday, Oct. 16.
The party, which will be held outside at the Glen Store, 31993 280th St., Aitkin, will go from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $10.
There will be children’s and adult games, a costume party, and a haunted trail at 7 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded at 8 p.m. and participants must be present to win.
There will be food, dessert and coffee and Kool-Aid provided. The Malmo Lions are helping with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.