Thomas Hanson

Thomas Hanson

 Central Lakes College

The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum with former State Department official Thomas Hanson at both noon and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.

With winter approaching, The war in Ukraine rages and U.S. allies struggle with energy crises that have caused some to turn away from green policies. Meanwhile, the world economy is impacted by food and energy inflation and by an incipient U.S. tech war against China.  This program will analyze these and other global trends.

