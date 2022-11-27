The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum with former State Department official Thomas Hanson at both noon and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.
With winter approaching, The war in Ukraine rages and U.S. allies struggle with energy crises that have caused some to turn away from green policies. Meanwhile, the world economy is impacted by food and energy inflation and by an incipient U.S. tech war against China. This program will analyze these and other global trends.
Hanson is a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer with the Department of State whose diplomatic postings included East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. He also participated in the opening of new U.S. embassies in Mongolia and Estonia, worked on the Foreign Relations Committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and served as Director for NATO and European Affairs at the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington, D.C.
Chair of the forum, Laura Raedeke, said, “Back by popular demand, Thomas Hanson will continue to inform us about the far-reaching effects of our state and federal elections on the wider world, as well as on our own regions and localities. His ability to see the comprehensive big picture enables us to make the necessary connections that we may otherwise miss, in a world where everything is now interconnected.”
