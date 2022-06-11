Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting a world already destabilized by the COVID pandemic.

On Monday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. Unlimited Learning will host Tom Hanson, one of Minnesota’s foreign affairs experts, who will analyze the implications of today’s crises for a wide range of issues, including energy and food price inflation, deglobalization, the future role of the dollar and the risk of nuclear escalation.

The presentation will be in the auditorium at Crosby-Ironton High School. The fee is $5 for non-members, and it’s free for members.

Hanson is currently diplomat-in-residence at the Alworth Institute for International Affairs at the University of Minnesota – Duluth, and has taught diplomacy at Carleton College. He also serves as chair of the Minnesota Committee on Foreign Relations and as co-chair of the Minnesota China Business Council. He is a former U.S. Department of State foreign service officer whose diplomatic postings have included East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.