Golf event to support kids with cancer

Zach Johnson is pictured here surrounded by his family.

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Riverwood Healthcare Center and Foundation invite the public to the annual golf charity event presented by Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.

Gather with family and friends for the 18-hole tournament on Friday, July 14, at the Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor.

  

