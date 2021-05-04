Block North Brew Pub will hold its first-ever Golf for Charity tournament at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course in Deerwood at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13.
Cost is $100 a person and $400 for a team. Entrance fee includes greens fee, cart fee, sleeve of golf balls, golf towel, Block North Brew Pub drink chip, a rib dinner after the tournament and a raffle ticket for door prizes.
Dinner is $15 per person. Extra raffle tickets will be available for purchase and there will be a 50-50 raffle as well.
Among the door prizes is a fishing trip on Lake Michigan for six. Funds raised will go to the Aitkin City Park.
Call Block North to sign up at 218-928-8090.
