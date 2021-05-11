The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Swinging for Scholars golf fundraiser will be held at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Jack’s 18 Monday, July 12.
Activities start at 11 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
After the tournament at 6:30 p.m., there will be a dinner and awards program. There is an entry fee that covers 18 holes of golf with a cart, as well as dinner. Some of the entry fee is tax deductible, and golfers can register as a foursome.
Individuals registering will be paired to create a foursome. No USGA handicaps required.
For more than 25 years, the Bay Lake Lions Charities has been holding this event to raise money to support 10, $1,000 scholarships each year. Five seniors from each Aitkin High School and Crosby Ironton High School are awarded the scholarships based on academics, school involvement, community service and a 200-word essay of their future goals. Award recipients have been chosen and their names will be announced at ceremonies in May. Recipients have been invited to speak at the tournament dinner.
Contact Lion Rose Puckett 218-851-8380 for more team information or stop by the Ruttger’s course pro shop for an entry form.
