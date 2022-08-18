Whether you’re a rap and hip hop music fan or looking to broaden your musical horizons with up-and-coming artists, Big Shiv Productions is bringing a fresh perspective to RippleSippi. 

Sampaguita, located in downtown Aitkin, is one of the stages included in this year’s music festival and will present a variety of artists like Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.