Whether you’re a rap and hip hop music fan or looking to broaden your musical horizons with up-and-coming artists, Big Shiv Productions is bringing a fresh perspective to RippleSippi.
Sampaguita, located in downtown Aitkin, is one of the stages included in this year’s music festival and will present a variety of artists like Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang.
This stage is hosting the Good Vibes National Artist Concert on Aug. 20. Music starts at 1 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. This special concert features artists from around the country, from Atlanta to Detroit and more. These artists will perform their original music.
Good Vibes is part of a larger tour, the Bar Starz Concert Series, by Big Shiv. “I am hosting and holding these concerts all over the country to showcase my artists’ music,” said Big Shiv, a composer and producer from the Aitkin area.
Big Shiv creates one-of-a-kind music and instrumentals for artists to use. “Each of our songs are a collaborative effort. I do the music and the artist brings the vocals to make the complete package,” explained the producer.
Good Vibes is not only the name of the concert but one of Big Shiv’s mottos. He explained the meaning behind the name as, “I believe life is full of challenges and we can either choose to meet life with frustration or we can meet life with Good Vibes- go with the flow and stay positive, kind, and loving throughout it all.”
