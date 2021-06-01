Malmo Evangelical Free Church will bring back its Saturday evening gospel music starting June 5 at 7 p.m.
The Mystery Mountain Boys from Isanti County and the surrounding area are first up on the list.
The Mystery Mountain Boys are made up of four members. All these members have played extensively over the state of Minnesota.
The music venue the group utilizes is mostly gospel, folk and country, but don’t be surprised if some blues and light rock pop up now and again.
People are asked to come as they are and bring a lawn chair to sit in.
Malmo Church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
