Be A Pal

For people who enjoy getting a letter in the mail other than bills, Be A Pal connects volunteers with a pen pal.

 Metro Photo

In a world of emails and text messages, Be A Pal set out to write a few letters. 

Jess Vogt is this organization’s founder and executive director, and the idea came to her amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We wanted to reach out and have some connections outside of our house,” explained Vogt. So, she reached out to a local nursing home, handwrote seasons greetings cards to all the residents, and was surprised when 12 responded in the first week. 

