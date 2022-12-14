Grace Williams Interview

Aitkin High School senior Grace Williams wants to spread holiday cheer and warmth to the community and most especially, kids who need coats. She will host a Christmas Concert Dec. 19 at Aitkin High School.

Grace Williams, Aitkin High School senior, didn’t have an idea at first for her senior project. 

She knew she wanted to do something to supply coats for children and needed an idea of how to go about it. “As a Minnesotan, you know that the winter months bring an icy chill. Many of the children in the community walk to and from school or wait at a cold bus stop. Many children do not have the luxury of having a warm winter coat.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.