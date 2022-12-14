Aitkin High School senior Grace Williams wants to spread holiday cheer and warmth to the community and most especially, kids who need coats. She will host a Christmas Concert Dec. 19 at Aitkin High School.
Grace Williams, Aitkin High School senior, didn’t have an idea at first for her senior project.
She knew she wanted to do something to supply coats for children and needed an idea of how to go about it. “As a Minnesotan, you know that the winter months bring an icy chill. Many of the children in the community walk to and from school or wait at a cold bus stop. Many children do not have the luxury of having a warm winter coat.”
She said she had been thinking about some sort of performances being as she is close friends with a lot of people who like to sing. Then she thought “bigger.” Williams said, “I could turn this into something fun for the whole community to be a part of.”
“So, for my senior project, I will be hosting a Christmas concert on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Aitkin High School for coats for children in the community who may not have a warm winter coat.”
The acts Williams has lined up to perform are Mike and Jan Cherry, the Madrigals and Fists of Fury Handbell Choir directed by Kelly Blake and several classmates including Esme Pool and Alex Brucker who wanted to help Williams put on her show.
Admission is $7 at the door. Additional donations would also be greatly appreciated but are not required. All of the proceeds from admission and donations will go to buying coats for children in the community.
Williams said she will take the proceeds from the event and go shopping. She will purchase as many coats as she can and deliver them to Rippleside Elementary for disbursement to those in need. “I’m going to go to Costco,” explained Williams. “I found out they have really nice, good quality jackets for a lower price.”
Williams said she is hoping to be able to buy at least 10 winter coats but is hopeful to supply more to the kids. She wants “whoever needs one to get one.”
“If people have coats lying around the house that aren’t being used, you can donate those as well – preferably gently used or newer,” said Williams. Bins will be available at the event to place donated coats.
“The auditorium will be decorated for Christmas and the concert will be full of holiday spirit,” Williams added. “Bring your family, enjoy some fun holiday cheer and help spread warmth throughout the community. I look forward to seeing you there.”
