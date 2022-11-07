Jim Lauderdale – winner of two Grammys (and nominated for seven), released 34 full-length albums and has taken home the Americana Music Association’s Wagonmaster Award – will grace Aitkin with a performance on The Ripple Center’s opera house stage, Friday, Nov. 11.
If you’re a country, bluegrass or Americana music fan, you’ll love this performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. with Lauderdale performing at 7 p.m.
Lauderdale released his debut album in 1991. He has been a part of the country music ecosystem and began penning songs for a roster of country music greats. “When I was a teenager wanting to be a bluegrass banjo player, I never would have imagined that I would get to work with people like Ralph Stanley, Robert Hunter, George Jones, Elvis Costello and John Oates. Getting to work with them inspires me greatly to this day, and I know it always will,” said Lauderdale.
He’s also penned hits for Patty Loveless, George Strait, Gary Allan, Mark Chestnut, Lee Ann Womack, the The Chicks, Kathy Mattea and Vince Gill. He’s recorded with Dwight Yoakam, Lucinda Williams, and Rosie Flores and toured with everyone from Freddy Johnston, Nick Lowe and Hootie & the Blowfish to Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. His forthcoming album “Game Changer” is evidence that the North Carolina native is only continuing to hone his craft.
