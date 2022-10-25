Jim Lauderdale

Jim Lauderdale – winner of two Grammys (and nominated for seven), released 34 full-length albums and has taken home the Americana Music Association’s Wagonmaster Award – will grace Aitkin with a performance on The Ripple Center’s opera house stage, Friday, Nov. 11.

If you’re a country, bluegrass or Americana music fan, you’ll love this performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. with Lauderdale performing at 7 p.m.

