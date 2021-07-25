Group celebrates Founders Day

AWT President Suzanne LaLond, with Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman signing the Founders Day Proclamation.  The celebration of Founders Day included a membership renewal ceremony of the AWT members and a dinner out.  For more information about the Aitkin Women of Today call Heidi at 651-303-5964 or Jessy at 218-513-5993.

The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) celebrated Founders Day on July 1. 

