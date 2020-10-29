Halloween Happenings

Trunk or treat events
MCGREGOR HIGH SCHOOL
A trunk or treat event will be held at the McGregor High School auditorium parking lot on Friday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Set-up/takedown will be from 4-7 p.m.
JACOBSON COMMUNITY CENTER
The Jacobson Community Center invites everyone to participate in a COVID-19 friendly trunk or treat event at the Jacobson Recreation Area (park) on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6 p.m. People can bring pre-packaged candy to the park to hand out. Attendees are encouraged to decorate cars and come in costume for a trunk or treat contest. There will also be a kids’ costume contest. For questions, contact Michelle at 218-244-9719.
THE JOURNEY NORTH
This year’s event will be held in the parking lot of the church located at 810 Second St. NW, Aitkin, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The event drew more than 750 last year.
AITKIN MOOSE LODGE 1060
A trunk or treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 22 Fourth St., Aitkin.
MCGREGOR AREA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
A Halloween trunk or treat is Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at the McGregor Library parking lot (111 E. Center Ave.). Along with the trick or treating there will be a Halloween-themed sensory path.
Trick or treat parade at CRMC
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center - Care Center, Crosby, will hold a trick or treat parade on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. at 320 E Main St, Crosby.
All goblins, superheroes and ghouls age 10 and younger are asked to gather outside at the back of the care center beginning at 5 p.m.
Children will trick-or-treat for self-serve candy at “scary” stations that will be set up outside of individual residents’ windows. All stations will be more than 6- feet apart and candy will be pre-packaged.
Trick-or-treaters must social distance as they move from each station to the main entrance. The children will be able to greet residents through their decorated windows. The community will also be able to vote on the residents’ window-decorating competition at a station under the care center’s main entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.