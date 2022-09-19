Lee Valsvik
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Jaques Art Center will hold its annual Harvest Dinner at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin.
This year’s theme is “Experience Aitkin.” The Jaques will highlight area businesses that have put up banners that celebrate Aitkin.
The menu will include a full turkey dinner from salad to dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the Jaques 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin, Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Jaques will welcome again this year, celebrity emcee, radio and television host, Lee Valsvik.
The evening activities will include raffle items, a silent auction and fine art auction. And, what’s an auction without auctioneer extraordinare Bob Janzen?
Call the center at 218-927-2363 to reserve tickets.
