Bigger and better things are “on tap” for the seventh annual Harvest Moon Brew Fest from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in downtown Aitkin.
This outdoor event, near Minnesota Ave. N. and Third St. NE, will feature breweries from northern and central Minnesota. There will also be locally brewed beers from the Glacial Lakes Brewers, an Aitkin-based brew club and host of the Harvest Moon Brew Fest.
This year’s event includes tastings from:
• 14 Lakes Brewing, Crosslake
• Beerclub Brewing, Mora
• Big Axe Brewing Company, Nisswa
• Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin
• Cuyuna Brewing Company, Crosby
• Duluth Cider, Duluth
• Earth Rider Brewery, Superior, Wisconsin
• Jack Pine Brewery, Baxter
• Klockow Brewing Co., Grand Rapids
• Lake of the Woods Brewing Co., Warroad
• Lupulin Brewing, Big Lake
• Moose Lake Brewing Co., Moose Lake
• Roundhouse Brewery, Nisswa
• Snarky Loon Brewing Company, Jenkins
• Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis
• Ursa Minor Brewing, Duluth
New this year, the event will also offer samples and cocktails from Little Round Still and Canción Tequila. Plus, Blue Ox Brewers Society, a brew club from Brainerd, will also serve its home brews.
BREWS AND MORE
After being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in the annual festival are excited to be back.
“I’m happy to say that we’re back with a bigger and better Brew Fest this year,” said Dan Hansen, president of Glacial Lakes Brewers.
In addition to the unlimited beverages, the event also includes food, live music, games and activities.
Tickets do have a fee. There are numerous ticket options available, including a VIP session ticket that allows guests to enter an hour early to enjoy limited-release beers. That session is limited to 50 people, with availability online only.
There is also a general session ticket and designated driver ticket available. All tickets are online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-harvest-moon-brew-fest-tick
ets-157969616375.
Tickets can also be purchased at Block North Brew Pub, Security State Bank and Aitkin Municipal Liquor Store.
Proceeds go to:
• Aitkin County Friends of the Arts – This group is raising money to offer classes in several art forms for all ages and to provide performing arts in the Butler Building.
• Aitkin Community Parks and Recreation – This group is raising money to improve the city park, add a field house/community room, purchase new playground equipment and more.
