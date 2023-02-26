National Health Care Decisions Day educates and empowers the public and health care providers to take part in advance care planning.
National Health Care Decisions Day is observed annually April 16 and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center encourages everyone to make their health care wishes known to their family and physician and to go through an advanced care planning process. The observation is aimed at increasing the number of people who have completed an advance directive (“living will”), in which they name the person who will make medical decisions for them in the event they are seriously ill and can’t speak for themselves.
CRMC staff and advance directive forms will be available in CRMC’s main entrance lobby from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12. CRMC’s facilitators will answer questions and discuss how to start the discussion with those close to you, determining wishes for end-of-life care and who you want to make medical care decisions. No appointment is necessary.
“It’s understandable that people would put off discussing the topic of serious illness and death, but it’s essential to have this conversation in advance,” CRMC social worker KariLee Pietz said.
Call 218-546-2357 to speak with a CRMC social worker and schedule an appointment during other times.
