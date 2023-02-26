Area seniors are invited to attend “We’re Not Getting Any Younger—Practical Tips for Healthy Aging,” a presentation by Hannah Elsenpeter, M.D., at a free Cuyuna Area Connections Lunch and Learn seminar on Thursday, March 9, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.

Elsenpeter, a board-certified family medicine physician at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and healthy aging advocate, will discuss practical, holistic strategies to help individuals reach and maintain optimal health as they age. She will specifically focus on common areas of concern including sleep, memory, diet, exercise and preventative care.

