Area seniors are invited to attend “We’re Not Getting Any Younger—Practical Tips for Healthy Aging,” a presentation by Hannah Elsenpeter, M.D., at a free Cuyuna Area Connections Lunch and Learn seminar on Thursday, March 9, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.
Elsenpeter, a board-certified family medicine physician at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and healthy aging advocate, will discuss practical, holistic strategies to help individuals reach and maintain optimal health as they age. She will specifically focus on common areas of concern including sleep, memory, diet, exercise and preventative care.
A member of CRMC’s medical staff since September 2021, Elsenpeter completed her residency at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program where she served as chief resident. She earned her medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Sciences, with high distinction, at the University of Minnesota Rochester.
Those attending are asked to use the door to the right of Heartwood’s main entrance and wear a face mask. Sponsored by Cuyuna Area Connections in partnership with CRMC, lunch will be provided. Space is limited. Registration is required by Monday, March 6, by calling KariLee Pietz at 218-545-5361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.