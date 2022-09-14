Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group will present a “Healthy Land, Healthy Lake” expo on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Area residents, property owners and visitors are all invited to learn how they can help preserve the water quality at this free event from 9 a.m.-noon at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 Hwy. 47 North, Isle.
The Healthy Land, Healthy Lake expo will offer many opportunities to connect with the lake, the land and one another:
• Learn about the new plan for the Rum River Watershed. Gather at 10 a.m. to hear about the comprehensive plan to restore, protect and preserve the watershed. The plan has received plenty of public input and soon will be informing land use from Mille Lacs to Anoka.
• Join a conversation about lakeshore and land stewardship. Compass program participants and other stewards will get together at 11 a.m. for a round-table discussion to share questions and ideas with Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) experts. Don’t miss this opportunity if you’re considering making your property more inviting to native flora and fauna.
• Get savvy about native plants. Bring in that weird weed that’s growing on the edge of your yard and find out if it’s a vegetative friend or foe. And be sure to sign up to win a specially curated collection of native plants from Minnesota Native Landscapes.
• Participate in a lead tackle exchange. Bring in your old lead sinkers and jigs and receive samples of tackle made of modern, non-toxic materials. The loon you save may be the one you hear out across the water!
• Discover the impact of aquatic invasive species. Learn what invasives are present in Mille Lacs Lake and how you can reduce the spread.
• Find out what the Keep It Clean campaign is doing to reduce litter and waste during ice fishing season.
The Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group helps area landowners manage their property in ways that support the water quality of Mille Lacs Lake and its surrounding area.
Formed in 1997, the group connects interested citizens with local and state agency experts and resources, provides educational materials, and inspires simple actions that can have a positive impact on the area’s land and waters.
