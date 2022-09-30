Some opportunities have been scheduled for the community to hear Aitkin School Board candidates speak about their views on Aitkin students and the education provided to them.
Education Minnesota, Aitkin, includes a group of ISD1 teachers. The group has invited candidates to an in-person forum to be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin High School Auditorium.
The forum will be open to the public and moderated by Aitkin teacher and member of Education Minnesota, Aitkin, Kerry Hopperstad. The forum will also be livestreamed.
Candidates will be able to introduce themselves and then a questions and answer period will take place. The number of questions per candidate will be determined by the number of candidates present.
Interested candidates should RSVP no later than Friday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. to edmnaitkin@gmail.com.
The event will be moderated and time limits per question will be observed.
Coffee with candidates
The Beanery, downtown Aitkin, will host a “Coffee with the Aitkin School Board Candidates” event Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9-11 a.m.
Candidates will be allowed to distribute literature and signage but no speeches will be allowed at this event.
Candidates who have signed up to attend this event so far are: Jen Burgos, Jason Jones, Jodi Olson, Taneal Palmer and Kassie Peterson.
