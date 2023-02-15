Heart Health Month in February is a great time for individuals to look at what they can do to improve their heart health and lower heart disease risks.
That’s why Riverwood Healthcare Center is offering a “Heart Health: Benefits of Exercise” virtual seminar on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 12-12:30 p.m.
Mitch Kline, exercise physiologist and therapist with Riverwood’s Cardiopulmonary Department, will explain how exercise can play a key role in maintaining heart health, presenting exercise basics and different ways to stay physically active, plus why and how to fit exercise into a busy schedule.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Participants can submit a question with their registration or via the chat function during the program.
Through its Riverwood Reach program, Riverwood Foundation is hosting a lunch and learn talk on heart health with Mitch Kline on Thursday, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Seating is limited. Register with the Foundation at 218-927-8286 or pe
Kline will also appear as a guest on KKIN Radio’s Community Connections show on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8-8:20 a.m., to talk about heart health and the benefits of staying physically active. Listen in at 94.3 FM or 930 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.