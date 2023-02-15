Mitch Kline

Mitch Kline

 Riverwood Healthcare

Heart Health Month in February is a great time for individuals to look at what they can do to improve their heart health and lower heart disease risks.

That’s why Riverwood Healthcare Center is offering a “Heart Health: Benefits of Exercise” virtual seminar on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 12-12:30 p.m.

