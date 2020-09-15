Join Crosby’s newest establishment, Trailside Tavern and Patio, as it hosts a grand opening of a new restaurant, bar and patio at the former Crosby Bar location, 212 W. Main St., on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., and help support the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the Ride It Out event will be held outside on the patio and under a tent in the back of the building. Guests will be the first to tour the new business, receive two drink tickets, and enjoy individually served savory appetizers while listening to live acoustic music by Christian McShane. There will also be a $10 raffle for a chance to win a tandem bike, and a $5 raffle for a chance to win a container of booze, and silent auction. Owners Vern Lewis, Pete Brooks and Mike Potter will present a brief program about the new business.
Forced by the pandemic to cancel the events that pay most of its bills, the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce is asking its members and the community to help keep the organization going. Without contributions, the Chamber may be forced to close all operations and cease to exist. Its goal is to raise $55,000, enough to sustain the organization through the calendar year.
As a nonprofit business association, the Chamber does not qualify for most government relief programs. The Chamber’s expenses have been slashed; however, most of its budget comes from large public gatherings including an ice fishing tournament, Sip & Savor, Business After Hour socials, Music in the Park, golf tournament, Cuyuna Crusher and membership dinner. Nearly all the events have been cancelled this year and some modified resulting in less revenue.
In addition to attracting tourists and assisting those who move into the area, the Chamber provides member businesses with consulting, training and other services. The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber serves the cities of Bay Lake, Crosby, Cuyuna, Deerwood, Emily, Ironton, Riverton, and Trommald.
Advance tickets to Ride It Out are $20 at cuyunalakes.com and all proceeds will benefit the chamber. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed, and ample hand sanitizer will be available.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten at brielle@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131.
