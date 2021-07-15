At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, the Malmo Free Church will present in concert the “Higher Call” quartet from the Twin Cities area.
Higher Call is a male quartet that shares God’s gift of music to the surrounding community. Their sound encompasses a full range of harmonies that will ignite your spirit and uplift your soul. Higher Call endeavors to provide a truly balanced worship experience through word and song.
The group was formed in 1993 in response to a higher call to share God’s unfailing love through a combination of the musical talents and spiritual gifts He has given them. Higher Call features contemporary, praise, traditional and southern Gospel music.
Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo church’s 26th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church.
Malmo church is located near the junction of Hwys. 47 and 18 on Hwy. 18 near the northeast corner of Lake Mille Lacs.
These concerts are every Saturday evening during the summer.
