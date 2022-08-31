Wild Rice Days is a popular end-of-summer tradition for many families – residents and visitors alike.
While there is always something new to enjoy each year, many look forward to the familiar favorites.
Bean bag
tournament
Buckhorn Bar will be hosting a bean bag tournament on Friday, Sept. 2. It will consist of a single elimination, best-of-three format with 100 percent payback. Teams of two can register for a cost of $30.
Cash payout will be to first, second and third place. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the tournament will kick off at 7 p.m.
McGregor VFW serves up wild rice pancakes for 54th year
The McGregor VFW Post 2747 knows how to kick off Wild Rice Days – serving up their famous and hearty wild rice pancake breakfast! Hours are from 7 – 11 a.m. on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
The breakfast consists of wild rice and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, milk and coffee.
See the schedule of events for all of the food and drink specials and entertainment available at the VFW throughout Wild Rice Days.
Fun and “Wild” times for kids of ALL ages
Wild Rice Days offers plenty of fun for families and for kids of all ages. Bungee trampoline, Kids Klimb Tower and the arcade highway will be returning. Participants must pay for these events.
Kids Plus will be providing make-and-take activities for all ages along with free games for children. There will also be great deals on local and hand-crafted gifts and a rest station for seniors at the NeighborGoods store on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Amazing Grace “The Lighthouse” Church will also be offering free games for all ages with prizes and a
coloring area for children under a tent near Pine Rail Park.
Pampering for your pet at the Dog Park
CENTURY 21 Twin Lakes Realty will be sponsoring their Wild Rice Days Dog Park for four-legged guests on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The park will be located in a grassy, shaded area in Pine Rail Park. Pools, treats and cool drinking water will be provided. All pets must be on a leash, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pet.
Wild Rice Days Grand Parade
The Grand Parade down Main Street begins at 2 p.m. This year’s grand marshal is Pat Anderson, an active member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747.
Frozen T-Shirt Contest
The frozen t-shirt contest always draws a huge crowd. Details and rules for the contest are posted at the button platform on Maddy Street. You must be 18 years of age to participate. Participants should meet by the button wagon immediately following the parade.
Local businesses sponsor the t-shirts, which are frozen into blocks of ice. It is the contestants’ job to thaw their shirt and put it on without damaging it.
In 2013, Al Horton, Coon Rapids, won the $200 grand prize followed by Dave Kearin, Minneapolis, in 2014. The 2015 winner was Troy Templer, Cloquet, while Josh Mills, McGregor, netted the grand prize in record-breaking time in 2016. Joe Salzwedl, Ham Lake, took home the top prize in 2017; Chad Thorson, Cross Lake, won in 2018; Ryan Ward, Cambridge, in 2019 and Cody Cohoes, Cottage Grove, in 2021.
Of course there is also the 33rd Annual Grand Timber Bank Auto Show Saturday, Sept. 3 and the 56th Annual Lions Corn Feed on Sunday, Sept. 4 and so much more. See the calendar of events for more details.
