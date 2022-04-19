The annual Hill City Fire Department Fish Fry is taking place at the Fire Hall in Hill City from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday April 23.

This is an opportunity to enjoy a delicious fish dinner and to support the Hill City Firemen’s Relief General Fund.

Public Safety Director Ron Saxton said on Monday that the general fund is used to keep the fire hall supplied with bottled water, pop, sports drinks  and snacks for firefighters working on incidents.

The fund can also be used to augment the city budget if needed for donations to the Hill City Community, Saxton said.

