Join others for “Winter in the Park” Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at Bear Park in Hill City.
There will be cocoa, carols, treats, a visit from Santa and (weather permitting) sleigh rides.
Hill City’s Community Event Planning Committee will unveil the first clue in its winter medallion hunt.
Whoever finds the medallion will win a prize package sponsored by local businesses with a value of more than $400.
Follow the City of Hill City Facebook page for more details and updates, along with medallion hunt clues.
