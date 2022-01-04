Three children found the hidden medallion in Hill City. Graysen, Abie and Harvest collected their prize at Hill City City Hall. The next meeting of the Events and Rec Committee is 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at city hall. It will include a “Cluemaster Clarifies Clues for the Clueless” segment.
