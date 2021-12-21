The 2021 Winter Medallion Hunt, sponsored by the Hill City Community Event Planning Committee, began Dec.12. The first clue was unveiled at the “Winter In The Park Celebration” that day.
The successful searcher for the medallion will be awarded a prize package valued at over $600 donated by local merchants and organizations in the Hill City area.
Clues are posted each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at local establishments. The clues will also be re-posted the next day (Tuesday and Thursday) on the city website/facebook page. Clues will continue until medallion is found.
In order to claim the prize, the lucky finder must contact Hill City City Hall at 218-697-2301 and present the medallion.
CLUE #2
My Clues Can Be A Pain In The Neck, But Now It’s Time To Start Your Trek.
If You Look For The Medallion, I Hope You Have Fun, As $645 Dollars Might Be What You’ve Won!
You Must Start Your Search From A Certain Location, It’s Where Many Of You Are, While On Your Vacation.
Humpty Dumpty Had A Great Fall, But Not Because He Fell Off A Wall.
He Flies Over The Lake With The Greatest Of Ease, Then Asks If You Will Try To Catch Him, Please??
Many Times He Makes A Big Splat, But That’s The Area Where You Should Be At.
Humpty Is There Only Once A Year, But Is The Treasure Really That Near?
Hopefully Now You Know Where To Be, So Try To Be Ready For Clue #3.
CLUE #3
In Clue Number Two I Said Where To Start, Although Now It’s The Place From Where You Depart.
For The Rest Of This Clue, You Will Need Your History Book, In Order To Find The Next Place To Look.
Gill’s And Dennerly’s Are The Stores Where You’re Shopping, So Now It’s Also The Spot That You Are Stopping.
In Current Times You Can Salute The Flag, And Walk On The Lake To Fill A Candy Bag!
Did You Know That The Lake Is As Hard As Gravel, And On That Lake Is Where You Will Travel!
