Hill City will hold its National Night Out celebration Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. on Main Street in front of the chamber pavilion.

Activities include a community potluck picnic with music, games, fire truck rides and music by the Kneeland Brothers. Hamburgers, brats and hot dogs will be provided by local service organizations.

  

