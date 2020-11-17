The Aitkin County Historical Society will have its cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 5. Cookie donations are being sought. Those who like to donate cookies can bring four dozen cookies to the museum either Wednesday, Dec. 2 or Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or Friday, Dec.4 from 10 a.m.-noon. Watch for more details as the date approaches.
